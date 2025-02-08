Recently-Traded Kings Player Expected to Sign With Pacers
The Sacramento Kings were one of the more active teams at the NBA's trade deadline, making three separate deals that saw three new faces ride into California's capital before the All-Star break.
Kings general manager Monte McNair traded away star point guard De'Aaron Fox, shooting guard Kevin Huerter, and role players Colby Jones and Alex Len. In return, Sacramento gained Zach LaVine, Jonas Valanciunas, and Jake LaRavia.
Alex Len was part of a three-team deal that brought LaRavia to Sacramento right before the deadline. Len was in his fourth season with the Kings before the deal. This season, Len averaged 1.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and .8 assists in 7.2 minutes per game for the Kings.
A new update from ESPN insider Shams Charania reveals that Len is expected to be waived by the Washington Wizards and that the Indiana Pacers are expected to sign the big man.
Len, who was a top-five pick in 2013, will sign for his sixth different team. The Pacers currently enlist Myles Turner and Thomas Bryant as their centers, so Len will provide a different option to close out the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Kings have been in the market for a backup big man for years, and Valanciunas will finally fill the void that Len could not. With more shooting range, Valanciunas is expected to be more of an offensive weapon than Len.
