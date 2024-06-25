Report: Bulls Rejected Kings Trade Offer for Caruso
Rumors that Sacramento Kings General Manager has been dangling the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft in order to acquire win-now talent appear to be true. According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, the Kings offered a package centered around the 13th overall pick for Alex Caruso:
“They (Kings) were close to a trade for defensive ace Alex Caruso last week, according to league sources, offering the No. 13 pick to Chicago as the key chip. The Bulls, to the surprise of many within the league, instead opted to send Caruso to Oklahoma City for Josh Giddey.”
Alex Caruso, the 6-foot-5 combo guard and defensive specialist, has one year and $9.9 million left on his contract. Caruso averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1 block in 28.7 minutes per game for the Chicago Bulls last season.
But, what makes him so coveted by contending teams is his defense. Regarded as one of the best 3&D guards in the NBA, the 29-year-old out of Texas A&M was All-Defensive First Team in 2023 and All-Defensive Second Team in 2024.
While the Bulls likely had many teams calling about Caruso, they ended up trading him to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the promising 21-year-old point guard Josh Giddey. The talented Australian averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Thunder last season. Giddey was the 6th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and the Bulls likely see him as their point guard of the future, after the disappointing injury setbacks to Lonzo Ball.
Kings GM Monte McNair will almost certainly continue to shop the 13th overall pick for win-now players, with the Kings still linked to forwards Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram.
