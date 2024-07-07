Report: De'Aaron Fox Was Pivotal in DeRozan's Recruitment
The Sacramento Kings completed a sign-and-trade on Saturday to acquire star forward DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls. After only a few days of speculation around DeRozan, the free agent was set to visit Sacramento, and hours later a deal was done.
The Kings jumped on the opportunity to get DeRozan, but they could not have done it without help. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT reports that Sacramento's star point guard De'Aaron Fox "played a pivotal role" in recruiting DeRozan by joining their meeting.
Fox reportedly also took DeRozan out for lunch when he arrived in Sacramento on Saturday, and De'Aaron's wife Recee went to X to say the new Kings duo were together all day.
Fox and DeRozan are one of the most exciting pairings heading into next season. DeRozan led the NBA in fourth-quarter points last season, followed by Fox who finished second. One of Sacramento's biggest weaknesses was their lack of shot creation outside of Fox and Malik Monk, so adding another clutch scorer will make it much easier to finish games.
While DeRozan has struggled with his three-point shot throughout his career, he has possessed one of the deadliest midrange jumpers over the past decade. His shot creation on the wing is a skill the Kings have desperately needed the past couple of seasons.
The projected closing lineup of Fox, Monk, DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis is certainly something Kings fans should look forward to. The Kings are gearing up to be the most exciting team in the NBA, as Fox and DeRozan might be ready to take over the league.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!