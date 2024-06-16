Report: Huerter and Barnes Expected To Be Shopped
While the Sacramento Kings narrowly missed the 2024 NBA Playoffs, fans can remain optimistic because the franchise now holds a lottery pick for the upcoming draft. Reports suggest the Kings may look to shop the 13th-overall pick in exchange for win-now talent, but two starters are expected to hit the trade block as well.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that rival NBA executives expect the Kings to actively shop guard Kevin Huerter and forward Harrison Barnes this offseason.
Rival NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype expect Kevin Huerter to be available again on the trade market this summer along with forward Harrison Barnes as the Sacramento Kings look to upgrade their roster in the vaunted Western Conference.- Michael Scotto, HoopsHype
Huerter, 25, had a career 2022-23 season but saw a significant production decrease to follow. Going from 15 points per game on 40.2 percent from deep to 10 points on 36.1 percent was not what fans expected, and surely the front office now has their doubts, too.
Barnes, 32, is in a similar boat as Huerter as they come off disappointing seasons. Barnes had his worst statistical season since 2015-16, but the 12-year veteran can make a case for himself by not missing a game the past two seasons. Despite his health consistency, his on-court production has been quite the opposite, leading to the expectation of finding a new home this summer.
Unfortunately for the Kings, attempting to trade two role players coming off poor seasons is not always the best strategy, as the market for Huerter and Barnes is unknown. Many teams will look to stay away from an injured shooting guard who got their starting spot taken by G League standout Keon Ellis, but other franchises could see the potential in reviving his career.
Whether or not there is a market out there for Barnes and Huerter, expect many trade rumors to be centered around the two Sacramento starters, especially as Sacramento looks to acquire a piece to better complement star duo De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
