Report: Kings Expected to Shop Two Key Players

The Sacramento Kings (9-12) are parked in 12th place in the Western Conference through the first month and a half of the 2024-25 NBA season. As the season has unraveled, Sacramento's worries have grown.
A busy offseason saw Malik Monk stay in Sactown, a trade for DeMar DeRozan, and a Mike Brown contract extension, but the Kings have somehow gotten worse. Through 21 games last season, Sacramento held a 13-8 record. A four-game swing is nothing to ignore as questions are beginning to arise regarding where the Kings' problems are rooted.
Looking at the stats, it's clear that shooting has been a problem. Shooting guard Kevin Huerter is clipping a career-low 27.7% from downtown while forward Keegan Murray is hitting only 27.4% of his three-pointers. Having two usual deep threats slump at the same time is not a recipe for success.
With Huerter's numbers going down, Michael Scotto at HoopsHype says that the team will continue to keep him on the trade block. Sitting next to Huerter on the chopping block is forward Trey Lyles, a player shooting just 36.3% from the field. Scotto sees the two as top trade candidates coming out of California's capital.
... there’s a heightened sense of urgency in Sacramento. The Kings dangled Kevin Huerter and Trey Lyles on the trade market last season and are expected to do so again this season, league sources said, with their salaries combining for roughly $25 million.- Michael Scotto, HoopsHype
That $25 million price tag is largely carried by Huerter's $16 million cap hit. As the 5th-highest-paid player on the team, Huerter's performances have not lived up to that kind of payroll. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Kings try and dump his salary somewhere else if he is unable to turn around his poor shooting.
Lyles' 2024-25 cap hit is only $8 million, placing him as the 7th-highest-paid player on the team. The 6-foot-9 forward is in the middle of his fourth season with Sacramento after arriving in 2022 via trade. Lyles is averaging just 5.4 points per game, so it's no surprise the Kings aren't completely attached to him.
Scotto also mentioned that teams are monitoring the situation of Murray and first-round draft pick Devin Carter. Murray has reached double-digit points in only five of his last 10 games while Carter has yet to touch the floor as a King. It would be a shock to see either of them traded so early in their careers.
