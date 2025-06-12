Report: Kings GM Scott Perry Not Interested in Trae Young

Trae Young's last 3 seasons: CONSISTENT 🧊



26.2 PPG | 10.2 APG

25.7 PPG | 10.8 APG

24.2 PPG | 11.6 APG



He's the 6th player EVER with 3 straight 20-PT, 10-AST seasons, joining:



Oscar Robertson (4)

Isiah Thomas (4)

Russell Westbrook (4)

Kevin Johnson (3)

James Harden (3) pic.twitter.com/jEl00xP9jo