Report: Kings GM Scott Perry Not Interested in Trae Young
The Sacramento Kings were recently linked to Trae Young and Darius Garland, but it looks like the interest in Young at least may be short-lived.
The Kings' main need and concern this offseason is finding a franchise point guard to replace De'Aaron Fox, but while Young seems like a good candidate to take that role, it's been reported that the Kings' new GM, Scott Perry, isn't interested in bringing in the four-time All-Star.
ESPN1320's James Ham put it frankly on The Insiders with James Ham and Kyle Madson this morning. "I can tell you very specifically that Scott Perry is out on Trae Young. He's not interested," Ham stated.
Perry being out on Young isn't the biggest surprise. He's known for building defensive-minded teams, which would be difficult to do with Young as the main centerpiece. Young averaged 24.2 points, a league-leading 11.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals on 41.1% from the field and 34.0% from three last season, but his defense leaves a lot to be desired.
The Kings could run out an all-offense lineup with Young and LaVine, but it seems clear that Perry and Doug Christie want to put focus on both sides of the ball, if not more emphasis on the defensive end.
Young is also due a lot of money in the next two years. He makes $46 million next season and has a $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season. There's also the uncertainty with a potentially even bigger contract extension on the way, which may be another hurdle pushing Perry away.
"The second he lands wherever he's going to land if he's traded from the Hawks, he wants his money," Ham went on to say. "That extension that he's going to get this summer is going to be massive, and you're tying yourself to Trae Young if that's the move you make."
Tying yourself to Trae Young is one thing. There's no doubt that he's a talented scorer and playmaker, but making the decision to trade multiple assets and talent to get him as your first and only choice is a hard one to make.
Perry is only going to get one chance to start from scratch with the Kings, and if he's not confident in a centerpiece player, then he and the rest of the front office should look elsewhere. Young is talented, but as a reminder, bringing in talent over fit is what got the Kings in trouble over the last two seasons.
The Kings have dealt with rumblings in their front office for years, even before Monte McNair took over, but that was a main point of concern at the end of McNair's tenure. Scott Perry was brought in to put together a team in his vision, and if Young isn't part of that vision, then it's time to look elsewhere.