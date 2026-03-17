Kings List 7 Players on Injury Report for Spurs Game

The Sacramento Kings have stumbled into a hot streak, winning four of their last five games to improve from the worst record in the NBA to the fourth-worst. However, on Tuesday, their hot streak is expected to come to a screeching halt.

The San Antonio Spurs have won 18 of their last 20 games to improve to 50-18 on the season, and now head into Sacramento for an interesting matchup. Headlining the meeting is Spurs star De'Aaron Fox, who is set to make his second return to Sacramento since last year's blockbuster trade, and his first since March 2025.

The Kings continue to deal with some significant injuries heading into Tuesday's homecoming for Fox, though.

Kings list seven players on injury report

Mar 8, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) reacts after dunking the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Notably, Fox's old college backcourt partner and Kings teammate Malik Monk is listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup. On top of Monk's potential absence, the Kings have ruled out Devin Carter and Keegan Murray among a handful of players who have undergone surgery. The Kings' full injury report:

Malik Monk - QUESTIONABLE (right ankle sprain)

Devin Carter - OUT (right calf contusion)

Drew Eubanks - OUT (left thumb UCL tear)

De'Andre Hunter - OUT (left eye retinal repair)

Zach LaVine - OUT (right 5th finger tendon repair)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee meniscus tear)

The Kings will once again be severely shorthanded, but they have had recent success with this group. While the Kings cannot be expected to pull off an upset, they have shown they are capable of it. Of course, the Spurs are one of the best teams in the NBA and a legitimate title contender, but the Kings will do what they can to shock the league on Tuesday night.

It is also worth noting that Kings star DeMar DeRozan is coming off a 41-point performance and is averaging 35.7 points over his last three games while shooting 68.4% from the field. Now, he is going against his former team, and he has scored 20+ points in every matchup since joining the Kings. For the Kings to have a chance against the Spurs, he will need to have another big game.

Spurs list three key players on injury report

Mar 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Despite being on the second leg of a back-to-back, the Spurs are not taking any chances. Stars Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle are all suiting up in Sacramento, but they have a few role players who could miss the matchup, including rookie guard Dylan Harper. The Spurs' full injury report:

Dylan Harper - QUESTIONABLE (right calf contusion)

Luke Kornet - QUESTIONABLE (right knee soreness)

Devin Vassell - OUT (left ankle soreness)

Vassell's absence will be a significant loss for the Spurs, but likely not enough to alter the results of Tuesday's game. However, if Vassell, Harper, and Kornet are all sidelined, then it could be enough to give the Kings a fighting chance.

The Kings and Spurs are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Tuesday.