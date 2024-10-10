Report: Kings' Malik Monk Leaves Preseason Opener Early
The Sacramento Kings kicked off their preseason against their NorCal rival Golden State Warriors, jumping out to a 68-66 lead at halftime to begin their 2024-25 campaign.
While the arrival of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan had fans pumped as he started the game off hot, an early second-half storyline has flipped how fans are feeling.
FOX40's Sean Cunningham reports that Malik Monk exited Wednesday's game early due to personal reasons. While there are no more details revealed, Cunningham ensures that Monk is not expected to be away from the Kings for an extended period.
Monk had a very strong showing in the first half, putting up 13 points on 4-7 shooting through just ten minutes.
The reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year runner-up re-signed with the Kings on a four-year, $78 million contract this offseason, despite the common belief that he was going to find a new home in free agency.
Monk staying in Sacramento has helped establish himself as fan-favorite, as Kings fans love a player that shows his commitment and passion for the franchise.
With how much support Monk has shown for the Kings and the city of Sacramento, the fans must reciprocate that and support the talented guard until he is ready to return to action.
There will likely be more to come from the story, but with the core group sitting the second half anyway, Monk is not missing any on-court opportunities.
