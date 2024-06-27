Report: Kings Send Bench Duo to Raptors for McDaniels
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Sacramento Kings are sending Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov, and the 45th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Jalen McDaniels.
After drafting Providence Friars star guard Devin Carter with the 13th overall pick in Wednesday's draft, a trade to send away one of their many guards was imminent. Mitchell, who has served as Sacramento's backup point guard since getting drafted ninth overall in 2021, is moving countries after the Kings found his replacement.
While Mitchell was not necessarily expected to be moved, recent reports have suggested Vezenkov wanted a fresh start elsewhere. Sending the tandem away together builds up a solid package that can be valuable for Toronto.
Jalen McDaniels, brother of Minnesota Timberwolves breakout star Jaden, took a hard regression in his lone season as a Raptor but gets the chance to revive his career in Sacramento.
McDaniels, 26, is very similar to his brother defensively but lacks an offensive game. In the 2022-23 season where Jalen split time between the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers, he averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and one steal per game with 45.5/33.2/84.1 shooting splits.
This two-for-one deal with the Raptors might seem lopsided to some, but it was necessary to cut down the Kings rotation and bring in a lengthy 6-foot-9 defensive-minded wing. Mitchell, Vezenkov, and the 45th pick might be too much to give up for McDaniels coming off a disappointing season, but Monte McNair and the Sacramento front office must have a plan.
Sacramento's offseason is certainly far from over.
