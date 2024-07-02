Report: Kings Still Interested in Zach LaVine
While the Sacramento Kings have struck out in free agency thus far, they are expected to make an impact on the trade market. With rumors around their interest in Lauri Markkanen, Brandon Ingram, and Kyle Kuzma, it is only a matter of time before they pull the trigger on a blockbuster.
Throughout the offseason, the Kings have been linked to Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, but many reports have suggested the Bulls will not be able to get a deal done.
While the market for LaVine is very slim, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports the Kings could still be interested in the former All-Star. Johnson says the "Kings and Warriors are two teams I'm still monitoring."
Teams have been hesitant to take the chance on LaVine, who is entering the third year of a five-year contract worth $215 million. With over $137 million still owed to LaVine (including a 2026-27 player option) and recent injury concerns, the Kings should not be the team that takes the risk.
ESPN's Bobby Marks reports the Bulls are willing to attach a first-round pick to a LaVine package to get rid of him, and still no deal is on the table.
With a loaded guard room already damaging Sacramento's roster balance, acquiring another backcourt member in LaVine is not the right move. While the offensive firepower in a De'Aaron Fox and Zach LaVine starting pair would be a sight to see, he is likely not the best fit for the Kings.
If the Kings are giving up assets to acquire another star next to Fox and Domantas Sabonis, targeting Markkanen or Ingram is the right move. Sacramento's weak spot is their wing depth, so adding a star forward to bolster their frontcourt is the best-case scenario.
Despite all the noise around a potential LaVine deal, do not expect the Kings to pull the trigger.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!