Kings Named ‘Most Likely’ Landing Spot for Zach Lavine
The Sacramento Kings and star sixth man Malik Monk reportedly agreed to a contract extension for the next four years, despite the pending free agent being expected to get offered around $20 million more from other franchises.
With the return of Monk to keep Sacramento's core intact, the Kings should remain optimistic that they can make one or two more difference-making moves to take the team to the next level.
With high-level wings like Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram being thrown around in trade rumors with Sacramento, Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine remains a realistic option for the Kings.
Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports that the Kings are the most likely suitor for LaVine at this point, despite extending Monk.
"If there’s any suitor for LaVine that seems most likely at this juncture, it would be the Kings. Sacramento remains active in exploring trade opportunities for Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter, league sources told Yahoo Sports, with Huerter receiving a healthy amount of external interest." Fischer continues, "The Kings, at this juncture, are still considering trade possibilities for their No. 13 overall pick in Wednesday’s draft as well, sources said, with combo guard Malik Monk, a top Sixth Man of the Year candidate, agreeing to stay with Sacramento."
LaVine, 29, is a two-time All-Star and undoubtedly one of the most talented guards in the league, when healthy. LaVine played just 25 games last season and has missed 20+ contests in half his career seasons.
The most glaring concern with LaVine is his contract, as he is owed $89 million over the next two seasons and a $49 million player option for the third year.
While his contract and injury history are swaying most teams away, Chicago's asking price for the former All-Star will never be lower. The Bulls are desperate to get him off their hands. If the Kings are willing to take on his horrendous contract, they could get him for an outstanding deal.
A potential closing lineup of De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis is enough to catapult Sacramento's offense back to the top of the league. But, the risk of acquiring the Chicago guard might not outweigh the hypothetical reward.