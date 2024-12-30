Report: Mike Brown Asked Kings Star to Come Off the Bench
As the Sacramento Kings continue to be plagued by turmoil, dysfunction, and mounting defeats, rumors have begun to swirl regarding contributing factors to last week’s dismissal of Head Coach Mike Brown.
According to one former player who may have inside knowledge, a breakdown in the players and the coach was exacerbated by Mike Brown asking future Hall of Famer DeMar DeRozan to come off the bench. Former NBA player Lou Williams gave some insider information on the Kings’ situation on the show, Run It Back, on Monday morning.
“I was even hearing whispers that there was a situation where he might have asked or suggested that even DeMar DeRozan come off the bench,” Williams said.
This would be quite shocking if true. DeRozan, who is averaging 20.9 points per game this season, hadn’t come off the bench since the 2009-10 season when he was a rookie. This would also be surprising given Mike Brown’s refusal to bench established veteran players in the past. Brown famously refused to bench Harrison Barnes last season, despite his significant offensive struggles.
The Kings are in an absolute tailspin at the moment. After losing five consecutive games, all at home, they dismissed Head Coach Mike Brown, who was just a year and a half removed from being named Coach of the Year. How the dismissal was handled has been harshly criticized by media and fellow coaches alike.
The team promoted Assistant Coach and former King Doug Christie to the position of Interim Head Coach. He lost his Head Coaching debut on Saturday to the Los Angeles Lakers, 132-122.
Sacramento has now lost six consecutive games and currently sits at 12th in the Western Conference.
