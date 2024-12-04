Report: Rival Teams Eyeing Kings Star De'Aaron Fox
The Sacramento Kings are sitting in 12th place through 21 games on NBA action. Even after a busy offseason that saw a new contract for Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Malik Monk and a new acquisition in six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, the Kings have gotten off to a worse start than they did last season.
With only one win in their last seven games, trade talks are starting to heat up for the Kings. It was reported earlier this week that guard Kevin Huerter and forward Trey Lyles will remain on the chopping block, but it's now reported that teams could be eyeing superstar point guard De'Aaron Fox.
Via Matt Moore with Action Network: "Last month, De’Aaron Fox turned down a $165 million extension. The assumption was that this was about next summer's financial opportunity for Fox and nothing to worry about. Other executives aren’t so sure, and they’re ready to pounce... Fox is represented by Klutch Sports, which means there’s always drama around the corner."
In his 8th year in Sacramento, Fox is averaging a career-high 27.5 points and 5 rebounds along with 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game. As an All-Star in the 2022-23 season, Fox averaged 25 points and 6.1 assists. If he can sustain this season's numbers, he'll likely make a return to the All-Star game.
Beyond fan recognition, Fox is on the hunt for something bigger. If Fox is elected to any All-NBA team after this season, he'll be eligible for a supermax contract. After declining the opportunity to earn $165 million this past offseason, Fox is betting on himself to get a bigger offer.
Last month, Fox dropped a franchise-record 60 points in an overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. That alone would upset any player after leaving it all on the court and still not getting a win. It's no surprise teams are monitoring Fox's situation, but it's very unlikely he gets dealt during a career year.
The Kings are taking on the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. If they can get a win against the 2nd ranked team in the West, it may spark a fire before it's too late for Sacramento.
