Report: Sacramento Kings Eyeing Portland Trail Blazers Center
In his recent article looking at trade options for the Golden State Warriors, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel dropped a hint that the Sacramento Kings have shown interest in Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III.
Williams has dealt with injuries throughout his career but has had a strong return this season in his recent play for the Blazers.
He missed the first nine games of the season, but in the five games he’s played this year, Williams has averaged 10.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 blocks on 79.3 percent shooting from the field.
He’s not only filling up the traditional stat sheet but the “Timelord” is also excelling in his advanced numbers. With Williams on the court, the Blazers have a +1.4 net rating. That drops to -8.3 when he sits.
Williams would provide two high-level skills that the Kings are lacking: A vertical lob threat and a shot blocker. The 27-year-old center has ten dunks, six of which were alley-oops, and six blocks in his five games this season.
With JaVale McGee not returning for the Kings this year, they don’t have anyone on the roster who can go up and catch a lob. Orlando Robinson has the potential to turn into that but is still unproven in his young NBA career.
The Timelord is on a fairly team-friendly deal, making $12.4 million this year and $13.2 million the next before hitting unrestricted free agency. Coming into the season, it seemed like a lot to play a backup center, but the backup center has been a difficult position for the Kings this year.
Alex Len hasn’t been as effective as in the past and Trey Lyles as the backup center works against some teams, but not all. Adding Williams would be risky given his injury history, but if he’s able to stay healthy, he could be a game-changer for the Kings.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!