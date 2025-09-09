Revisiting Kings-Spurs-Bulls Blockbuster De'Aaron Fox, Zach LaVine Trade
The Sacramento Kings had an eventful 2024-25 NBA season, but not in the way that many fans were hoping for. The Kings started the season with a 13-18 record, resulting in head coach Mike Brown getting fired and Doug Christie being named interim.
Christie finished out the 2024-25 season with a 27-24 record, finishing 40-42 and losing in the play-in tournament. However, Sacramento's season was not headlined by a coaching change.
For weeks leading up to the trade deadline, there was talk about star point guard De'Aaron Fox's crumbling relationship with the franchise, as he and his agent, Rich Paul, were looking to find a new team. Then, of course, Fox got what he wanted, as the Kings traded him to the San Antonio Spurs in early February.
Revisiting the blockbuster Fox trade
Fox spent the first eight seasons of his career in Sacramento, becoming one of the top guards in franchise history before getting traded. It was certainly a bittersweet moment for everyone involved, as it was likely time for Fox to move on, but his exit was very ugly and dramatic.
To facilitate sending Fox to the Spurs, the Chicago Bulls got involved, trading Zach LaVine to the Kings. The full trade details:
Sacramento Kings receive: Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, 2025 first-round pick (via CHA), 2027 first-round pick (via SAS), 2031 first-round pick (via MIN), 2025 second-round pick (via CHI), 2028 second-round pick (via DEN), 2028 second-round pick (via CHI)
San Antonio Spurs receive: De'Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin
Chicago Bulls receive: Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, their own 2025 first-round pick (via SAS)
The biggest return for the Kings was LaVine, who averaged 22.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists through 32 games in Sacramento after the trade, while shooting 51.1% from the field, 44.6% from beyond the arc, and 87.4% from the free-throw line. LaVine was a surprisingly effective star for the Kings, but he is still owed about $96.5 million over the next two seasons.
If LaVine were on a cheaper contract, the narrative around him would be much different, but he can still help the Kings win games with impactful on-court production.
Of course, losing Fox hurt the Kings, especially since they no longer had a point guard on the roster to close out the 2024-25 season. Still, Fox was not able to impact the Spurs as much as he would have liked. Fox played just 17 games for the Spurs due to injury, averaging 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. The Spurs believe in Fox to have granted him a four-year, $229 million max contract extension this summer, however.
One of the biggest talking points ahead of the Kings trading away Fox was that they did not want to give him this max extension that San Antonio did, which is why they had to get assets in return for him while they still could. Whether or not that was the right decision is still iffy, but the trade is done.
On the Bulls' side of things, they were able to get off LaVine's horrendous contract, while getting a few rotational players in return and their own 2025 first-round pick back, which they used to draft Noa Essengue.
The Spurs also did not have to give up any significant assets to bring in Fox, which is mainly because the Kings held no leverage in the trade. Fox made it publicly known that his preferred destination was San Antonio, leaving the Kings out to dry as they looked to fulfill his trade request.
Grading the trade seven months later
It has now been over seven months since the trade, and while the 2025-26 season will be much more telling, we have already gotten an idea of how this deal is shaking out. Here are the tentative grades each team deserves for this blockbuster deal.
Sacramento Kings: C+
The Kings now have a new front office that has to feel the consequences of this trade, but the deal really was not that bad. Of course, the first-round picks they got in return are not valuable, with the potential exception of the Timberwolves' 2031 first-rounder.
However, they were able to flip Cissoko for Jonas Valanciunas, who was a valuable backup center for Sacramento until they traded him as well this summer. All in all, the Kings' giving up Fox for LaVine and a couple of picks is not a great trade, but they were put in a difficult position.
San Antonio Spurs: B+
There is still a very small sample size of what Fox and Victor Wembanyama will be able to do together, and there were even questions this offseason about what Fox's future in San Antonio looks like. Of course, they quieted those rumors with a huge contract extension, but is Fox the answer in San Antonio?
The Spurs now have a loaded guard room with Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper, and until there is more proof that it works out for them, it is hard to give them any better grade. However, the Spurs practically stealing Fox from Sacramento is enough to earn a positive grade.
Chicago Bulls: A
The Bulls simply getting out of LaVine's contract is enough to earn an "A," and if they are able to now do something productive without him on the team, it would boost their grade even higher.