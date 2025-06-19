Rival Coach Compares Dylan Harper to Former No. 1 Pick
The 2025 NBA Draft is less than a week away, and after the top two prospects go off the board, nobody knows what will happen. However, that is because the top two prospects seem to be head and shoulders above the rest.
18-year-old Duke phenom Cooper Flagg is a lock to go first overall to the Dallas Mavericks, and any chatter of the franchise moving out of the top spot was quickly shut down. Then, at second overall, will be Rutgers star guard Dylan Harper, who the San Antonio Spurs will likely be picking.
Of course, there has been chatter of the Spurs potentially trading out of the No. 2 spot amid Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo trade talks, but it would be hard for San Antonio to pass on such a talented prospect.
The Athletic's David Aldridge released a piece where he talked to different coaches, scouts, and executives about Harper, and one rival college coach who played against Rutgers compared the star guard to a former first-overall pick.
"He’s as good as anyone we’ve played against, including Markelle Fultz and Jabari Smith," the college head coach said. "He’s not as good as [Cade] Cunningham or Anthony Edwards, who we also played. Really good reads out of pick-and-rolls for his age."
Fultz was drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2017 as a centerpiece of "The Process." However, injuries have gotten the best of the talented point guard. After appearing in just 33 games through two seasons in Philadelphia, Fultz found a new opportunity with the Orlando Magic, where he was able to revive his career.
Through five seasons in Orlando, Fultz averaged 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, but has still played over 60 games in a season just once in his career.
Most recently, after sitting in free agency for the majority of the 2024-25 season, the Sacramento Kings gave Fultz an opportunity. Through 21 appearances with the Kings, Fultz averaged 2.9 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in just 8.8 minutes per game, but showed flashes of what he once was.
Fultz is now entering unrestricted free agency, but a return to Sacramento is not out of the picture. The college coach comparing Dylan Harper to Fultz is another reminder of how great he was coming into the league, and while he may not be that same player anymore, he still has plenty to prove.