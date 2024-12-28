Rival Coach Rips Sacramento Kings for Firing Mike Brown
The Sacramento Kings' rocky start to their 2024-25 campaign has caused many problems around the organization, but Friday's firing of head coach Mike Brown was certainly the tipping point. Brown led the Kings to their first playoff appearance after a 16-year drought and won unanimous NBA Coach of the Year, just to get canned after one rough season.
The Kings have way too much talent to be 13-18 through 31 games, and the front office putting the blame on Mike Brown is no surprise. Regardless of whether or not Brown deserved to get fired following a five-game losing streak, the Kings front office handled the situation horribly and has made the organization look terrible.
Denver Nuggets head coach and former Kings coach Michael Malone spoke out about the Kings firing Brown.
"Why am I shocked and surprised [about Brown getting fired]? [I'm not] for two reasons," Malone said. "One, because as an NBA head coach, ultimately, you're gonna get to blame. When they win, it's gonna go to Sabonis and Fox, and when you lose, it's gonna go to Mike Brown. That's the way it works. And two, who he works for."
"So I'm not surprised that Mike Brown got fired, because I got fired by the same person," Malone continued. "They had practiced this morning. He does his postgame media, and he's in his car going to the airport to fly to LA and they call him on the phone. No class."
While Malone clearly has something against the Kings organization after they fired him just 24 games into the 2014-15 season, his reaction to hearing the news is very telling.
Malone was very honest about how he feels about the Kings front office and how poorly he views them. The fact that the Kings did not even fire Brown in person, but rather called him on the phone as he was on his way to the airport to travel with the team, shows how poorly they handled the situation.
