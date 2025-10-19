Russell Westbrook Gives Short Two-Word Answer on NBA Future
Signing Russell Westbrook is going to be a big deal regardless of how old he is and what his role might be. For the Sacramento Kings, they won’t be getting the same Russ that won an MVP award and often singlehandedly led his teams to the playoffs. Westbrook’s career has started to simmer down as he’s now on to his sixth team since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Westbrook is already a legend who will absolutely be enshrined in the Hall of Fame, but he has been the subject of a ton of criticism throughout his 17 years in the league. Westbrook is turning 37 next month, and many would not be surprised to see him hang it up after this year, but after being asked if his 18th season would be his last during his introductory press conference, Russ took a long pause and had a very short answer.
“Yeah Right”
Looking Back on the Past 17 Years
Coming out of UCLA, Westbrook was far from the offensive star that most NBA fans will remember him as. Russ was known as more of a defensive specialist with the Bruins, as players like Aaron Afflalo, Darren Collison, and Josh Shipp handled the majority of the scoring in his first year with the team.
In his second year, Kevin Love joined Russ in Westwood and immediately led the team in scoring on his way to an All-American nod. Despite not being one of the primary offensive options, Westbrook was selected 4th overall by the Seattle Supersonics, where he would join his longtime running mate, Kevin Durant.
After two solid years in Oklahoma City (after the Supersonics became the Thunder), Westbrook's career took off with an All-Star and All-NBA Second Team selection in his third season. Westbrook would go on to make nine All-Star teams and nine All-NBA teams, while leading the league in assists three times and scoring twice.
However, you may feel about Westbrook as a player now, there’s no denying how impactful he’s been for his team in the league. Now in his 18th season, the expectations of him are much different, but the Sacramento Kings are hoping they get a few flashes of the old Russ this season.
How Much Does Westbrook Still Have in the Tank?
As great as it would be for Westbrook to suddenly look like he did in 2016/17 when he was named MVP, I don’t think anyone on the Kings coaching staff is expecting that. At this stage in his career, Westbrook is being brought in to provide some veteran leadership and hopefully, some playmaking off the bench.
With the Nuggets last year, Russ had some flashes of his old self while putting up some solid numbers off the bench and in 36 games as a starter. What really stands out were the 6.1 assists he put up per game, which would’ve led the team after De’Aaron Fox was traded.
Despite the positives Westbrook brought to Denver last season, many fans and media members have spent a good amount of the offseason writing him off as a negative player who can’t help an NBA roster. When asked about his doubters, Westbrook was clear that it isn’t anything new for him.
“To be honest it’s really been like this my whole career, it’s nothing new unfortunately… I know what I’m capable of when given the opportunity.”
If you’ve watched Westbrook throughout his career, you know that he’s going to play his way no matter what the front of the jersey has on it. Now wearing number 18 for his 18th season, that fire he plays with is something that Russ can use to impact the Kings day one.
Last year, Sacramento as a team struggled to show the same fight that Westbrook does night after night. Even without the scoring punch he once had, Westbrook is an elite rebounder as a guard and makes his presence felt on defense with his strength and athleticism. I expect Sacramento to use Russ as a wing or even a power forward, given his ability to defend up and the team’s lack of size going into the year. This gives Doug Christie a ton of flexibility to play him with other guards or as a lead guard with the backup unit.
There’s no telling how Russ will look when he takes the court for the first time, but listening to him speak shows you why the Kings decided he was worth bringing in. Malik Monk called him one of his favorite teammates, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him take players like Nique Clifford, Keon Ellis, and more under his wing this season.
I’m sure the Kings expect Russ to contribute on the court, but his impact off the court may be even more significant as Sacramento tries to prove the rest of the league wrong about their roster. There hasn’t been an official announcement, but when asked if he’s hoping to play in the opener against the Phoenix Suns, Russ had another short, but powerful answer.
“Hell Yeah.”