Sacramento Kings All-Time Starting Five: Small Forward

In ‘03-‘04 Peja Stojaković averaged 24.2 PPG on 62.4 TS% hitting 43.3% of his 6.8 3PA/g. Was before his time being a jumbo-wing putting up high-volume 3s in the early 2000s. Might’ve put up 30 a night if he peaked now. Underrated hooper. pic.twitter.com/8FAF1iY6GA