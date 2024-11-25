Sacramento Kings Fall Short in 108-103 Loss to Brooklyn Nets
After climbing back from a 19-point deficit, the Sacramento Kings fell in a close game 108-103 to the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets came out on fire from beyond the arc, shooting 13-of-20 (65 percent) in the first half, but the Kings held it close enough to trail just 65-57 at intermission.
Sacramento’s three-point defense improved in the second half, as the Nets shot just 6-of-19 (31.6 percent) from deep after the break. But the Kings' offense couldn’t get much going in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 points in the final frame.
The unfortunate stat for the night was that in a five-point loss, the Kings missed 11 free throws. Sacramento shot 20-of-31 (64.5 percent) from the free-throw line. They weren’t able to take advantage of the Nets, also struggling from the line, shooting 17-of-25 (68 percent) themselves.
The Kings were once again outscored by a wide margin from deep. The Kings made nine threes to the Nets’ 19, good for a 30-point deficit from beyond the arc.
For that strategy to work, you have to be nearly perfect in every other aspect of the game, which includes making free throws.
Other than the missed free throws, De’Aaron Fox was once again phenomenal with 31 points and 5 assists on the high efficiency of 62.5 percent from the field and 75 percent from three.
There were stretches where he carried the team, as has been the case over the last few games. He’s been nearly unguardable this year, making it look easy as he gets to his spot for whatever he wants. Coming into the season it was unclear who the clear leader of this team may be, but De’Aaron Fox is proving once again he’s that guy.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!