Sacramento Kings Guard Receives Injury Update
Sacramento Kings shooting guard Kevin Huerter (ankle) was a full participant in Monday's practice. Huerter is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Houston Rockets (per Frankie Cartoscelli | Sactown Sports).
Huerter was forced out of an NBA Cup game against the Portland Trail Blazers last week when he tripped and rolled his ankle on the court early in the second quarter. Huerter has only played a combined 31 minutes in his last three games.
In his third year with Sacramento, Huerter was handed the starting spot over Keon Ellis just days before tip-off. Huerter is currently shooting a career-low 40.8% from the field and an even worse 27.7% from beyond the arc. Huerter has since lost his starting spot and has only made one three-pointer since getting benched.
Huerter's shooting will be imperative to getting the team back on track. Sacramento is sitting deep down at 12th place in the Western Conference standings.
As a team, the Kings are the 6th worst shooters in the league this year from three. Getting some shots to fall could do wonders for a Sacramento team that has lost six games by five or fewer points. If Huerter comes back looking different, the Kings might have a chance to save an upside-down start to the season.
The Kings are sure to have their hands full with the Rockets who currently sit in 2nd place in the West. Houston currently allows the third-lowest three-point percentage in the league (33.8%), so it'll be tough sledding for Kings shooters. A healthy Huerter who's hitting shots could help set the tone against such a good defensive team.
Rockets @ Kings is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. PT at Golden1 Center.
