Sacramento Kings Set to Host Veteran Forward for Summer Workout
The Sacramento Kings will host 12-year NBA veteran forward Jae Crowder for a summer workout this week, per Sean Cunningham at KTXL.
Crowder, 34, played with the Milwaukee Bucks for the last two seasons. Crowder appeared in 68 games over his two-season stay, averaging 6.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 22 minutes per game.
After getting drafted in the second round in 2012 by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Crowder has spent time with seven different NBA teams. He's played in two separate NBA finals series, most recently with the Phoenix Suns in 2021 when he was the most experienced player on the team.
Crowder joins the likes of Isaiah Thomas, Lonnie Walker IV, and Tony Bradley as players who the Kings have hosted for workouts this summer. The Kings still have one roster spot open, and a veteran forward could be the way to go for Sacramento. Crowder was on a veteran minimum contract last season, meaning the Kings could offer the same.
Sacramento is gearing up for a return to the playoffs after missing out last season. Trading for DeMar DeRozan and re-signing Malik Monk were two huge moves that need to pay off to guarantee future success for the Kings.
In his career, Crowder has played in 115 playoff games. His experience and basketball IQ could come in handy down the final stretch of the 2024-25 season. Crowder plays on winning teams -- and the Kings could use some wins.
