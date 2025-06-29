Sacramento Kings Make Contract Decision for Fan-Favorite Forward
The Sacramento Kings have notably had one of the most underwhelming young cores in the NBA over the past season, but is it as bad as people say? The Kings have guys like Keon Ellis, Keegan Murray, and Devin Carter to develop, while 24-year-old forward Isaac Jones exceeded expectations in his rookie year.
The Kings signed Jones, a 6-foot-8 undrafted free agent, last year to a two-way contract, but the impressive forward quickly made an impact and earned a standard deal. Now, the Kings are showing their commitment to the fan-favorite forward by picking up his team option.
"The Sacramento Kings have picked up their 2025-26 $1.9M team option for Isaac Jones," Keith Smith posted on X.
In 40 appearances in Sacramento this season, Jones averaged 3.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game while shooting 65.1% from the field. While Jones' opportunity was limited, he has shown plenty of promise as a frontcourt depth piece.
Through 12 G League appearances in Stockton, Jones averaged 21.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. Jones will likely earn more chances to prove himself in Sacramento next season, and the Kings would be silly not to bring him back for just $1.9 million.
Frontcourt depth has been a serious concern for Sacramento, and of course, the trade deadline addition of Jonas Valanciunas helped, but Jones still came in and played significant minutes at times this past season. The Kings addressed this in Thursday's draft by selecting Maxime Raynaud, who could undoubtedly make an immediate impact, as the Kings will likely look to get younger and better over the next couple of seasons.