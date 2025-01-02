Sacramento Kings Make NBA History in Win vs Philadelphia 76ers
Since firing head coach Mike Brown, the Sacramento Kings have won two of three games and the tide seems to be turning under interim Doug Christie. While Christie has not done anything on the court that differs from Brown completely, the team seems to rally behind the former Kings guard and has now picked up two consecutive wins.
The Kings defended their home court by taking down the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, now winning their last game of 2024 and the first game of 2025.
The Kings were led by star point guard De'Aaron Fox with 35 points on efficient 13-16 shooting, while star big man Domantas Sabonis dropped a dominant 17 points and 21 rebounds.
Sacramento looks alive for the first time in weeks with these back-to-back wins, a much-needed boost after the Kings fell to 13-19 on the season.
In Wednesday's win, the Kings were so good down the stretch that they had the best final 3-and-a-half minutes of an NBA game over the last 20 years. The Kings are the only NBA team in the last two decades to score 15+ points, allow 0 points, miss 0 shots, and force 5+ turnovers in the final 3:30 of a game (via OptaSTATS).
The Kings trailed 107-98 with just over three minutes left and ended up winning 113-107. The Kings sit in 12th place in the West so every night feels like a must-win game, and a 15-0 run to take down the 76ers on Wednesday is exactly what the Kings needed to stay on track.
