Sacramento Kings Missing Important Voice from Years Past
Let me preface this article with the fact that I’ve never stepped foot in an NBA locker room and all of the following is conjecture from someone who follows the Sacramento Kings very closely from afar.
With that out of the way, the Kings are having one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memories, which is really saying something for a franchise that just broke a 16-year playoff drought.
But with expectations high, the 13-19 record and 12th spot in the Western Conference standings is trending towards a season unlike any other in Sacramento.
The vibes around the team seem off, with the joy and exuberance of the Beam Team nowhere to be found. A change that hasn’t been discussed much this season is the loss of a key voice in Sacramento over the last few years; Harrison Barnes.
Barnes' time in Sacramento came to a natural end after last season. The Kings were in need of a talent upgrade and were able to package Harrison Barnes and a future pick for a sign and trade of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.
Barnes had a disappointing final season in Sacramento, averaging 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, and is averaging similar numbers this year with the San Antonio Spurs. But even with the diminishing results on the court, the 13-year veteran brings a steadying presence and quiet leadership useful to any team.
He was a leader on and off the court during his Sacramento tenure. If the Kings got blown out, Barnes would step up to the podium for the awkward and uncomfortable post-game press conference time and time again. Off the court, Barnes was active and vocal in the community of Sacramento and surrounding areas.
From afar, Barnes’ presence felt calm and stable, something the Kings seem to be missing this year. None of this is to say that newcomer DeRozan isn’t a leader in the locker room, or that others on the team don’t provide similar leadership to Barnes, but in a year in which the Kings seem to be slowly unraveling, it feels worth discussing and thinking about.
To take the next step, the idea of upgrading Harrison Barnes' spot felt like a no-brainer, but maybe he was more important to this team than any of us realized and is sorely missed inside the walls of the Golden 1 Center.
