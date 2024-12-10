Sacramento Kings Offensive Identity Shifting After Lineup Change
Ever since Domantas Sabonis arrived, the Sacramento Kings dribble handoff (DHO) offense has been the talk of the town. This season though, the Kings' strengths on offense appear to have shifted from the DHO to one of the most prominent plays in the game; the pick and roll.
According to NBA.com, the Kings continue to lead the league in ‘Handoff’ plays per game, but they are running the play 9.9 times per contest compared to 11.4 last season.
On the flipside, the Kings' number of ‘Pick and Roll Ball Handler’ plays has risen from 15.5 per game last season to 16.6 this year. It’s not only the amount of pick-and-roll plays that has increased, but the Kings' efficiency in the play as well.
Sacramento leads the league in pick-and-roll efficiency, thanks in large part to their trio of stars who are excelling in the play.
New starter Malik Monk is in the 97.5th percentile for the ‘Pick and Roll Ball Handler’ play type. That equates to 6th out of the 202 players with enough plays and minutes to qualify for the leaderboard. Monk has an uncanny knack for navigating screens, finishing in traffic, and making passes that seem impossible.
De’Aaron Fox (93.5th percentile | 14th) and DeMar DeRozan (87.6th percentile | 26th) are not far behind Monk on the leaderboard. It’s one of the many reasons that the Kings offense has taken off since Monk joined the starting lineup.
Between Monk, Fox, and DeRozan, the Kings have three elite ball-handlers on the court, with the ability to have at least one on the court at all times. Pair that with Domantas Sabonis, who is one of the best screeners in the game, and it’s no wonder the Kings are topping the pick-and-roll leaderboard.
The Kings offense has looked stagnant at times early this year. Bringing in a major piece in DeRozan is bound to take time, but it may be that the Kings are finding their offensive rhythm. While they still run the dribble handoff, their new strength is getting harder to ignore, and they appear to be leaning into it.
Sacramento’s 16.6 ‘Pick and Roll Ball Handler’ plays are tied for 8th fewest in the NBA, but with them figuring out their offensive identity, I expect that number to climb throughout the season.
