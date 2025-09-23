Sacramento Kings Re-Sign Familiar Face Before Training Camp
The Sacramento Kings' training camp for the 2025-26 season starts in a week, September 29, as they look to build around their new-look roster and improve from a disastrous 2024-25 campaign.
The Kings' main offseason addition was new starting point guard Dennis Schroder. Even though fans are underwhelmed by the 32-year-old journeyman being the new lead ball-handler and playmaker in Sacramento's offense, he should be a viable option for the time being, and his performance at EuroBasket this summer was certainly a sign of hope.
Regardless of what offseason additions they made, this training camp will be very important. Not only do the Kings need to be prepared to exceed low expectations for the 2025-26 season, but they also need to work on re-establishing their identity after a concerning 2024-25 season.
Kings make training camp addition
As the Kings gear up for an important training camp next week, they continue to add to their roster.
After waiving him about two weeks ago, the Kings are reportedly bringing back Terence Davis on an expected Exhibit 10 deal, which will keep him in Sacramento for training camp and preseason.
"The Sacramento Kings have re-signed Terence Davis to a non-guaranteed training camp contract, a league source told Spotrac," Keith Smith posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Davis likely signed an Exhibit 10 deal, which should see him eventually join the Stockton Kings of the G League."
Davis, 28, was waived on September 10 so the Kings could open up a roster spot, but they have yet to fill that 15th spot, and are now bringing the five-year veteran back for training camp. Davis has been in and out of Sacramento since getting traded from the Toronto Raptors during the 2020-21 season, and even played a significant role on the "Beam Team" that snapped the Kings' 16-year playoff drought.
In that 2022-23 season, Davis averaged 6.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.7 steals in 13.1 minutes per game through 64 appearances and five starts. Davis became a fan favorite for the Kings and seemingly always manages to find his way back to the franchise.
Of course, fans will love to have Davis back in Sacramento for training camp, and it would be great if he is then sent to Stockton to stay in the Kings' system and play for their G League affiliate. Of course, Davis has played just eight minutes of NBA action over the past two seasons, but it is always great to have more familiar faces at training camp.