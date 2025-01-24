Sacramento Kings Reportedly 'Hesitant' to Trade Key Player
Since promoting Doug Christie to interim head coach, the Sacramento Kings have been on a roll, winning 10 of 13 games to move into prime playoff position.
The Kings have been led by star big man Domantas Sabonis during their hot streak, who is putting together another All-Star-caliber season. Other players like DeMar DeRozan, Keon Ellis, and Keegan Murray have stepped up tremendously, especially as All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox battles through injuries.
Christie has done wonders to turn this team around, but many believe there is still work to be done with the roster. The Kings have been linked to numerous players around the league ahead of the trade deadline, with a significant move expected to be made.
While the Kings are expected to make a trade, they must be careful not to sacrifice their future. A new report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reveals that the Kings are "hesitant" to include standout rookie Devin Carter in trade talks.
"While the Kings have long been linked as one of the top trade suitors for [Cameron] Johnson, it’s worth noting Sacramento has been resistant to parting with rookie guard Devin Carter in trade talks with teams, league sources told HoopsHype."
Carter, 22, has missed the majority of his rookie season due to injury. Through just nine games, Carter is averaging 4.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game but has shown much potential as an elite defender with a viable three-point shot.
The Kings have built their backcourt of the future around De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Keon Ellis, and Devin Carter, so keeping those four together for as long as possible is certainly ideal.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!