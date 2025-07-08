Sacramento Kings Sign Former Miami Heat Guard
The Sacramento Kings aren’t participating in the California Classic this year, so the Las Vegas Summer League will be the first chance for fans to see the Kings’ rookies take the court.
Sacramento drafted Nique Clifford out of Colorado State and Maxime Raynaud out of Stanford. The Kings then signed Dylan Cardwell out of Auburn on a two-way contract to join the two draftees. The Kings’ Summer League roster is filled with familiar names like Devin Carter, Isaac Jones, Mason Jones, and others, but Sacramento will also be adding one of Nique Clifford’s former teammates on a two-way contract.
Clifford and Isaiah Stevens played together at Colorado State in the 2023-24 season, leading the Rams to the NCAA tournament before Stevens entered the NBA. Stevens wasn’t drafted and ended up joining the Miami Heat’s G-League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Stevens started 152 out of 153 possible games at Colorado State, averaging over 15 points per game for his college career while shooting 40% from three. Isaiah is also the all-time Mountain West Conference leader in assists per game, minutes played, total assists, and total field goals. Stevens is a bit undersized, but he is a really solid player coming from a Colorado State program that has sent four recent players to the NBA.
Along with Clifford and Stevens, David Roddy and John Tonje round out the four Rams currently in the NBA, although Roddy is currently a free agent. Coach Ali Farokhmanesh, who many might recognize from his time at Northern Iowa, and former coach Niko Medved have done a great job with the Colorado State program and helped players like Stevens reach the NBA as older prospects.
Along with Stevens, Clifford, Roddy, and Tonje are all graduates of Colorado State, coming in with a lot more experience than many top prospects, which should serve Stevens well.
In the G-League, Stevens averaged 12.3 points per game, 7.4 assists, and shot 93% from the free-throw line. One piece of Stevens’ game that the Kings are hoping to see come around is his shooting.
Stevens was a great shooter in college, but struggled in the G-League last year, knocking down only 32% of his attempts. Even though he struggled with his shot, Stevens’ experience in the G-League will be really valuable as he enters his second year in the league. That experience will also be really helpful for Clifford as he gets to reconnect with his ex-teammate.
Stevens will likely get some run at point guard for the Kings this summer with Devin Carter, Mason Jones, and Clifford likely to be in the mix as well. As a two-way player, Stevens will definitely get some chances in the NBA, while any player just signed for the summer will need to fight for a spot. With that being said, the Kings probably are expecting a lot from Stevens as a guy who has already played professionally for a year.
Stevens, Clifford, and Sacramento will face off against Orlando on Thursday, July 10th, in their first Summer League game of 2025.