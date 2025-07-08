Sacramento Kings Sign Former Miami Heat Guard

In the last 3 years we ( @CSUMBasketball ) has had 4 players that will play in the @nba that graduated from @ColoradoStateU



2️⃣ first round draft picks

1️⃣ second round pick

And another with the @MiamiHEAT #RAMILY 🐏 #ProRams pic.twitter.com/7m2hEd8OGh