Sacramento Kings Sign Two Players Before Training Camp
With training camp set to start next week, the Sacramento Kings made two fringe moves to their roster yesterday, signing Jameer Nelson Jr. and Jaylin Williams, according to Spotrac's Keith Smith.
Jameer Nelson Jr. is a second-year player out of TCU who was in the San Antonio Spurs organization last season for their G League affiliate Austin Spurs. In 30 games with the G League squad, he averaged 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals on 47.1% shooting from the field and 28.8% from three.
At 6-foot-1, Nelson Jr. is a true point guard, something the Kings are lacking depth in as they head into the season. Even if he ends up in Stockton, which appears to be the end goal, it's good for the Kings to have additional options at the point guard spot.
The biggest question mark for him will be his three-point shooting. At 28.8% last year and 31.1% in his five-year college career, he's yet to prove that he can knock down the deep ball. But with his 6-foot-5 wingspan, Nelson Jr. could make his mark on the defensive side of the ball, as shown by his 1.3 steals in just 19.3 minutes per game last season.
More Sacramento Kings News: Ex-NBA All-Star Nudges Warriors To Accept Kings’ Trade Offer
As Scott Perry and Doug Christie attempt to build a defensive identity this season, adding another defensive-minded player to the mix makes sense, especially when building depth in the G League.
Jaylin Williams is another intriguing option for the Kings, as he's a 6-foot-8 wing with a 7-foot-0 wingspan who has proven he can knock down the three-ball. In 26 games with the Grand Rapid Gold, the Denver Nuggets G League affiliate, Williams averaged 8.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 53.0% shooting from the field and 39.7% from three.
Wings with length that can knock down the three are a hot commodity in today's NBA, and Williams has the potential to become just that. He's already 25 years old, but is a great flyer option to add to the Kings system along with Nelson Jr.
In his fifth year at Auburn, he shot 39.5% from three as well, and 35.4% in the 2022-23 season. That's three straight seasons of improvement from deep for the young wing. For a Kings team that always seems to lack wing depth behind Keegan Murray, hitting on a late offseason addition in Williams would be a huge win for Perry and the organization.
ESPN1320's James Ham also reported that the Kings are planning on signing Daniel Batcho to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Batcho is a 6-foot-11 rookie forward out of Louisiana Tech, who averaged 16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks on 68.9% from the field in his senior season last year. He's another example of the Kings adding depth at a position of need who can do something that the team lacks; block shots.
All three of these moves are ancillary moves that likely won't have an effect on this upcoming year, but they are all moves that make sense for what the Kings need. A defensive-minded point guard, a wing that can shoot the three, and a big that can protect the rim.
At this late stage of the offseason, it's hard to ask for more than that from Scott Perry. Now all we can do is wait for training camp to start and see how the final roster shakes out.