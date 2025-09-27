Ex-NBA All-Star Nudges Warriors To Accept Kings’ Trade Offer
After the Sacramento Kings spent a while at the top of the potential destinations for Golden State Warriors' free agent Jonathan Kuminga, sign-and-trade talks between the two sides came to a screeching halt. The Warriors decided to shut down sign-and-trade conversations all around, but they might have changed their mind recently.
The Kings recently re-engaged in trade talks with the Warriors. While Sacramento reportedly initiated these negotiations, the Warriors may be more receptive now that training camp is approaching and Kuminga has yet to agree to a new deal.
Kings' trade offer for Kuminga
The Kings have offered the Warriors Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick for Kuminga. However, Golden State rejected this.
The Athletic's Sam Amick reports that the Warriors have no interest in Monk, largely due to his contract, but many fans have called for them to make the trade. Not only could the Warriors use a player of Monk's caliber, but they should be desperate to finally find a solution for their Kuminga dilemma.
Teague urges Warriors to take Kings' offer
Former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague recently agreed that the Warriors should make this trade for Monk on an episode of the Club 520 Podcast, saying that the team needs a player like him.
"Malik Monk could actually be a fire addition to the Warriors… But I think they are set on a big, that's what they need more than anything. I think he'd be a fire addition though, because they need a spark plug like him. That's the Jordan Poole type of player right there," Teague said.
Not only does Teague think Monk would be a great fit in the Warriors' system, but he also thinks Monk would be better than Jordan Poole in Golden State.
"And I think if he got in that system with those veterans and those players that could mold him a little more, he'll probably be better than Jordan Poole, to be honest," Teague continued. "I'm not saying he's a better player. Jordan Poole is cold, but Jordan Poole grew up in that system, so he figured out how to be successful in it."
Of course, there are plenty of complications with a potential Monk-to-Warriors trade that are keeping Golden State hesitant to pull the trigger, or else it would likely be an easy decision. The Warriors are tempted to take on Monk's contract, but they also would have to trade away Moses Moody or Buddy Hield in a potential deal as well.
The Kings would love it if the Warriors were able to take a Monk-for-Kuminga swap, as they should be much more willing to take a chance on the 22-year-old forward looking to prove himself, but it is simply not going to work out.