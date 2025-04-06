Inside The Kings

Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Mar 19, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looks for a goaltending call against Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The Sacramento Kings finally broke a dreadful three-game losing streak with a win over the Charlotte Hornets in their last outing, but they likely did not celebrate too hard. The Kings have still lost seven of their last nine games, and now head into one of their biggest tests of the season.

The Kings continue their six-game Eastern Conference road trip with a huge game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. The Cavaliers sit atop the East with a 62-15 record, being just one of two NBA teams this season to reach the 60-win mark so far.

The Cavaliers have won six of their last seven games and three in a row heading into Sunday's matchup with Sacramento, and with championship aspirations, are certainly looking to continue their hot streak into the postseason.

Mar 19, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) controls the ball against Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Each team has released their injury report for Sunday's game in Cleveland.

Sacramento Kings:

Isaiah Crawford - OUT (G League two-way)

Mason Jones - OUT (G League two-way)

Jake LaRavia - OUT (left thumb bone contusion)

Keegan Murray - QUESTIONABLE (back soreness)

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Emoni Bates - OUT (G League two-way)

Ty Jerome - QUESTIONABLE (left knee tendinitis)

Nae'Qwan Tomlin - OUT (G League two-way)

Luke Travers - OUT (G League two-way)

Dean Wade - QUESTIONABLE (illness)

The Kings are certainly desperate to pick up a statement road win in Cleveland on Sunday, but it will not be easy. The Kings have already upset the Cavaliers once this season in Sacramento, beating them by four in mid-March, so Sunday could go either way.

The Kings and Cavaliers will face off at 6:00 p.m. EST in Cleveland on Sunday.

