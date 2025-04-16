Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
The Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks are set to face off in a win-or-go-home matchup on Wednesday night.
The Kings finished their regular season in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 40-42 record, while the Mavericks were just one game behind them in tenth place at 39-43. The winner of Wednesday's game will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday to decide the final playoff spot and the Oklahoma City Thunder's first-round opponent.
The Kings and Mavericks are both dealing with some key injuries heading into Wednesday's huge game.
The Kings have listed two players on their injury report on Wednesday: Malik Monk and Jake LaRavia.
Sacramento Kings:
Malik Monk - OUT (left calf strain)
Jake LaRavia - OUT (left thumb incomplete scaphoid fracture)
The Mavericks have listed four players on their injury report: Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Brandon Williams.
Dallas Mavericks:
Anthony Davis - PROBABLE (left adductor strain)
Kyrie Irving - OUT (left knee surgery)
Olivier-Maxence Prosper - OUT (right wrist surgery)
Brandon Williams - QUESTIONABLE (left oblique strain)
The Kings will remain without key bench players Malik Monk and Jake LaRavia. Monk is set to miss his fourth consecutive game with a calf strain, while LaRavia will miss his 13th straight with his thumb injury.
Dallas will continue playing without star point guard Kyrie Irving, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the last meeting between the Mavericks and Kings.
The Kings and Mavericks will face off at 7:00 p.m. PST in Sacramento on Wednesday on ESPN.