Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings host the Dallas Mavericks for a play-in tournament matchup on Wednesday.

Mar 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) looks to move the ball past Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks are set to face off in a win-or-go-home matchup on Wednesday night.

The Kings finished their regular season in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 40-42 record, while the Mavericks were just one game behind them in tenth place at 39-43. The winner of Wednesday's game will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday to decide the final playoff spot and the Oklahoma City Thunder's first-round opponent.

The Kings and Mavericks are both dealing with some key injuries heading into Wednesday's huge game.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) attempts a jump shot over Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0)
The Kings have listed two players on their injury report on Wednesday: Malik Monk and Jake LaRavia.

Sacramento Kings:

Malik Monk - OUT (left calf strain)

Jake LaRavia - OUT (left thumb incomplete scaphoid fracture)

The Mavericks have listed four players on their injury report: Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Brandon Williams.

Dallas Mavericks:

Anthony Davis - PROBABLE (left adductor strain)

Kyrie Irving - OUT (left knee surgery)

Olivier-Maxence Prosper - OUT (right wrist surgery)

Brandon Williams - QUESTIONABLE (left oblique strain)

The Kings will remain without key bench players Malik Monk and Jake LaRavia. Monk is set to miss his fourth consecutive game with a calf strain, while LaRavia will miss his 13th straight with his thumb injury.

Dallas will continue playing without star point guard Kyrie Irving, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the last meeting between the Mavericks and Kings.

The Kings and Mavericks will face off at 7:00 p.m. PST in Sacramento on Wednesday on ESPN.

Published
Logan Struck
