Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic Injury Report
After making one of their biggest trades in franchise history, the Sacramento Kings are set to host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. The Kings traded away De'Aaron Fox over the weekend and picked up a huge road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first game without him on Monday.
Now, Kings fans gear up to see two-time All-Star Zach LaVine make his Kings debut against the Magic on Tuesday in Golden 1 Center. LaVine is coming from the Chicago Bulls, joining his former teammate DeMar DeRozan in the Kings' lineup for his debut game.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Wednesday's matchup in Sacramento:
Sacramento Kings:
None
Orlando Magic:
Jalen Suggs - DOUBTFUL (quad)
Moritz Wagner - OUT (knee)
After starting their 2024-25 campaign strong with a 19-12 record, the Magic have taken a massive tumble. The Magic have lost 11 of their last 13 games, falling to 24-27, battling through intense injuries.
Magic star forwards Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero have missed a combined 54 games this season, and now standout guard Jalen Suggs is doubtful to play on Wednesday in Sacramento.
Suggs, 23, is averaging 16.2 points and 1.5 steals per game this season, quickly becoming one of the league's elite defenders. Suggs made NBA All-Defensive Second Team last season, becoming a huge contributor in Orlando on both sides of the ball.
The Kings are completely healthy heading into their first game with the new-look lineup against a struggling Magic squad.
The Kings and Magic tip off at 7 p.m. PST on Wednesday in Sacramento.
