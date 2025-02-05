Inside The Kings

Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

Nov 11, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) gestures towards Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
After making one of their biggest trades in franchise history, the Sacramento Kings are set to host the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. The Kings traded away De'Aaron Fox over the weekend and picked up a huge road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in their first game without him on Monday.

Now, Kings fans gear up to see two-time All-Star Zach LaVine make his Kings debut against the Magic on Tuesday in Golden 1 Center. LaVine is coming from the Chicago Bulls, joining his former teammate DeMar DeRozan in the Kings' lineup for his debut game.

Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Wednesday's matchup in Sacramento:

Dec 23, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) looks on against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Sacramento Kings:

None

Orlando Magic:

Jalen Suggs - DOUBTFUL (quad)

Moritz Wagner - OUT (knee)

After starting their 2024-25 campaign strong with a 19-12 record, the Magic have taken a massive tumble. The Magic have lost 11 of their last 13 games, falling to 24-27, battling through intense injuries.

Magic star forwards Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero have missed a combined 54 games this season, and now standout guard Jalen Suggs is doubtful to play on Wednesday in Sacramento.

Nov 19, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) celebrates his made slam dunk with guard Jalen Suggs (4) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Suggs, 23, is averaging 16.2 points and 1.5 steals per game this season, quickly becoming one of the league's elite defenders. Suggs made NBA All-Defensive Second Team last season, becoming a huge contributor in Orlando on both sides of the ball.

The Kings are completely healthy heading into their first game with the new-look lineup against a struggling Magic squad.

The Kings and Magic tip off at 7 p.m. PST on Wednesday in Sacramento.

