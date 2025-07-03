Scott Perry Confirms Kings Rookies To Play In Summer League
The Sacramento Kings are currently surrounded by free agency and trade rumors centered around Malik Monk and Jonathan Kuminga, but one thing we know for sure is that new rookies Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud will be participating in the Las Vegas Summer League.
The Kings held their introductory press conference for the two rookies, where new GM Scott Perry confirmed that the two young players would be on the Kings summer league roster.
This may sound like a given, but last season, the Kings selected Devin Carter with the 13th pick, who went on to miss Summer League with a shoulder injury. It will be reassuring to see the Kings first year players on the court so soon after being drafted.
Doug Christie also confirmed that Dipesh Mistry will serve as the head coach for the Summer League squad. Mistry was previously the head video coordinator and player development coach under Mike Brown, but was elevated to Christie's coaching staff this offseason.
Clifford and Raynaud will join Devin Carter on the summer league team, which should give the Kings a good look at three possible rotational players for the upcoming season. Both Clifford and Raynaud have a chance to crack Christie's rotation early in their careers as the Kings reshape their roster.
Clifford averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals on 49.6% shooting from the field and 37.7% from three last season at Colorado State. At 6-foot-6 with a skillset to impact the game in multiple ways, Clifford has the potential to fit into the rotation immediately.
He likely won't be a high-usage player in Sacramento during the regular season, but in Summer League, he should have the ball in his hands and be one of the Kings leading players.
Raynaud averaged 20.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 blocks on 46.7% from the field and 34.7% from three last season at Stanford, and bring a combination of size and three point shooting that is crucial in today's NBA landscape.
Sacramento's depth at the power forward position is currently limited to Keegan Murray and Dario Saric, leaving an opening for Raynaud to step into the backup four spot sooner rather than later. The deciding factor may be his defense, which some say is why he slid in the draft to the Kings at number 42.
The Kings will play at least four games in Summer League, starting with the Orlando Magic on July 10th. There's a slim chance they could play some extra games if they make it to the championship, which isn't out of the question with older rookies and Carter.
Unfortunately for Kings fans, Sacramento is not participating in the California Classic, so we'll have to wait a little bit longer than in years past to see the young Kings in action for the first time. The rest of the Kings Summer League roster will be announced tomorrow, but we don't have to wait long to see the Kings newest players in action.