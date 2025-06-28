Sacramento Kings Summer League Schedule Announced
The Sacramento Kings' Las Vegas Summer League schedule was announced, revealing the four games the Kings will play, barring a championship appearance.
Coming into the draft, the Kings had just the 42nd pick of the draft, but after trading into the first round to select Nique Clifford, they now have a handful of players to keep an eye on in the Summer League. In addition to Clifford, the Kings drafted Maxime Raynaud with the 42nd pick and signed two players after the draft, Isaac Nogués Gonzalez and Dylan Cardwell.
The Kings won't be playing any of the top picks in the draft, but will face the 10th pick Khaman Maluach on the Phoenix Suns, the 12th pick Noa Essengue on the Chicago Bulls, and the 25th pick Jase Richardson on the Orlando Magic.
Sacramento will also face Tyrese Proctor, the 49th pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers, who was a popular mock draft choice for the Kings.
Almost every draft pick is seen as the best player alive when drafted, with highlight packages being the main source of videos following selections, but summer league will be the first true chance for Kings fans to see what the new players look like.
In the end, summer league doesn't matter for the upcoming season, but between the players the Kings bring in and players on other teams for the Kings to scout, it can have a big impact on the fringes of the roster.
Between Sacramento's new draft picks and signees, the Kings will have a lot of work ahead of them in the coming weeks.