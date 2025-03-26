Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Exclusive NBA List in Thunder-Kings
The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, and it is not an easy matchup for the struggling Kings squad. The Kings are riding a three-game losing streak heading into Tuesday's game, while the Thunder have won six in a row and 13 of their last 14.
Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the MVP frontrunner this season, averaging 32.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.8 steals per game with 52.2/37.0/90.3 shooting splits.
On Tuesday night, Gilgeous-Alexander made history to add to his stellar 2024-25 campaign. Gilgeous-Alexander became just one of four players in NBA history to record 65 consecutive games of 20+ points in a single season.
Gilgeous-Alexander joins Wilt Chamberlain (2x), Oscar Robertson, and Michael Jordan on this exclusive list, cementing himself among some of the most elite company possible. Jordan was the most recent player to reach this feat in the 1990-91 season, as Gilgeous-Alexander broke a 34-year drought.
Gilgeous-Alexander has only had one game this season in which he scored under 20 points, when he scored 18 against the San Antonio Spurs in just the fourth game of his 2024-25 campaign.
65 consecutive games scoring 20+ points is an absurd feat, and Gilgeous-Alexander reaching this mark certainly bolsters his MVP campaign. Through three quarters of Tuesday's game, Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points on 9-21 shooting from the field and 3-6 from beyond the arc.
Gilgeous-Alexander is leading OKC to an incredible 2024-25 season, and Tuesday's performance has been another showcase of what he can do offensively.
