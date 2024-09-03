Shot Blocking Center Listed as 'Top Trade Target' for Kings
The Sacramento Kings have made a flurry of moves to bolster both the starting lineup and bench depth heading into 2024. Trading for NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan and drafting Devin Carter should improve the Kings' rotation, but some holes remain.
Mike Brown's squad lacks a true rim-protecting big man, so Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz sees an obvious solution: a trade for center Robert Williams III.
If we're talking more realistic targets, Williams is a premier shot blocker who'd serve as a major upgrade over Alex Len as the backup center behind Sabonis. Sacramento finished 28th overall in blocks per game (4.2) [last season].- Greg Swartz, B/R
Williams, 26, spent his first five years in the Association with the Boston Celtics but his most recent games were with the Portland Trail Blazers. The 6-foot-9 shot blocker comes with a 40-inch vertical jump and a 7-foot-6 wingspan that give him the length to defend the rim with ease.
Since entering the league, Williams has averaged 1.7 blocks per 20.5 minutes played -- numbers that would instantly impact Sacramento. Domantas Sabonis isn't known for his rim-protecting skills and averaged just 0.6 blocks per game in the 2023-24 campaign. Trading for Williams would give the Kings defensive versatility off the bench.
One issue with Williams is his ability to stay healthy. The six-year veteran saw his most action in 2021-22 where he started in 61 games for the Celtics. Williams has never played all 82 games, a stat that tanks his trade value. The Kings could grab him for cheap if they want to upgrade the backup center position before the new season tips off.
