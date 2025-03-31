Son of Ex-Warriors Star Could Be Kings' Top 2025 NBA Draft Target
The Sacramento Kings are in real danger of missing the play-in tournament entirely after another bad loss to the Orlando Magic. It’s increasingly clear that the team needs a change in the offseason, regardless of making the postseason; however, missing the playoffs would allow Sacramento to keep their 2025 first-round pick and kickstart the offseason.
Let’s jump ahead and assume the Kings did end up falling out of the play-in and received the 12th pick. Who should they select?
While it would be a dream to select a wing/forward like Cooper Flagg or Ace Bailey, those two will be gone within the first three picks, so Sacramento may be forced to address another hole in the roster: point guard.
Of course, the Kings need size on the wing, but with De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell gone, Sacramento is in desperate need of a lead guard that can play with Zach Lavine going forward.
If the Kings do decide to go with a lead guard, Michigan State guard Jase Richardson may be the best available option at 12.
Richardson, the son of former Golden State Warriors star and slam dunk champion Jason Richardson, has burst on the scene for Tom Izzo and Michigan State this year. He just turned 18 in October and is one of the younger freshmen in college basketball.
While Richardson doesn’t typically play the lead guard position at MSU with sophomore Jeremy Fears Jr. taking the role, he has some impressive numbers that show that he could be a solid playmaker at the next level.
Richardson’s assist-to-turnover ratio is over two to one, which is much better than other top guard prospects, Jeremiah Fears, Kasparas Jakucionis, or Dylan Harper. While it’s fair to say those players have the ball a lot more and Richardson could regress when put in more of a playmaking role, the eye test shows a player who makes quick and smart decisions with the ball, whether scoring or dishing to a teammate.
Similar to De’Aaron Fox, Richardson excels in transition and when he gets downhill going to his left. While he isn't quite as explosive as Fox was coming out of college, his shooting ability means he doesn’t have to be.
In Michigan State’s Sweet Sixteen matchup against Ole Miss, Richardson scored 20 points on only eight shots, showing off all the different ways he can generate a good shot and score.
Richardson is currently shooting 50% from the field, 42% from deep, and 83% from the line. That kind of efficiency is really rare for a player his age against good competition in the Big Ten. Richardson’s efficiency and ability to hit shots from deep off the dribble and off the catch would make him a perfect fit for a King’s team desperate for some more consistent shooting.
Another detail (or two) about Richardson might allude to a good fit with Domantas Sabonis, he’s left-handed and plays best off a screen or dribble handoff.
In an interview with Michael Scotto at HoopsHype, Fox mentions that he and Sabonis clicked quickly because they are both left-handed, and action with both of them involved meant that one player would get to their dominant hand.
Richardson could benefit from the same situation when working with Sabonis, and even though there are some question marks with Richardson’s right hand, if you force him right, Sabonis will get to his stronger left and score or force help. If Richardson is able to develop some finishing skills on his right side, that action could be reminiscent of Fox and the Beam Team Kings.
Perhaps the most important piece of Richardson’s profile for Sacramento is his defense. Jase plays extremely hard on that end of the court and is exceptional at staying in front of his man without fouling. His best attribute may be his ability to turn defense into offense with his quick hands and good instincts.
Richardson has some question marks regarding his size (6’3”, 185) and his off-hand ability, but if he is available when Sacramento picks, he could be a great option with a very safe floor as the Kings look forward to their first full year without Fox.
