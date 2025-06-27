Son of Former Kings Forward to Join Summer League Squad

Providence’s Jabri Abdur-Rahim will join the Sacramento Kings for NBA Summer League, I’m told.



The 6’7” forward w/ a 6’10” wingspan is a career 35.6% three-point shooter on nearly 500 attempts and coverts 84+% from the free throw stripe.



Son of former King, Shareef Abdur-Rahim. pic.twitter.com/tqbw9c5Q2j