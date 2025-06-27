Son of Former Kings Forward to Join Summer League Squad
The Sacramento Kings chose Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud in the NBA draft, but aren't done adding players for their summer squad just yet.
The Kings are reportedly signing Providence's Jabri Abdur-Rahim to play in the NBA Summer League next month (per Jon Chepkevich). Jabri is the son of former Kings center and current NBA G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim.
Jabri played his final season of collegiate basketball as a Friar, but previously spent three years with the University of Georgia and the University of Virginia. In his last season, Jabri averaged 7.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 16.1 minutes per game.
He shot 36.6% from three-point range and 37.6% from the field at Providence. Standing at 6-foot-7, Jabri has the size to translate to the professional level and could be a rotational 3-and-D piece.
As for Shareef, the former Kings big man played his final three seasons in the NBA with Sacramento. He appeared in 158 games (75 starts) and averaged 10.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists from 2005-08.
Now that his son has made it to the professional level, Shareef will get to watch him put on the same jersey he once wore. Though the Kings had no notable success while Shareef was in town, the case could be different for Jabri.
Jabri will get the next few months to prove he's worthy of a roster spot in Doug Christie's system. If he can piece together some solid performances, there's a shot Christie gives him a seat for the 2025-26 NBA season.