Sportsbook Reveals Kings Projections for the 2024-25 Season
With just a couple of days until the Sacramento Kings kick off their 2024-25 campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves, sportsbooks have made up their mind on how they project Sacramento's season to shake out.
After the offseason addition of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, expectations for the Kings are higher than they have been over the past two decades. Another missed postseason would be an utter disappointment, but at what point would the Kings be overachieving?
FanDuel Sportsbook has laid out the following odds for Sacramento ahead of the 2024-25 season:
Win Total: Over 46.5 Wins (-102), Under 46.5 Wins (-120)
Pacific Division Winner: Sacramento Kings (+250)
Western Conference Winner: Sacramento Kings (+2400)
NBA Championship Winner: Sacramento Kings (+5500)
NBA Cup Tournament Winner: Sacramento Kings (+2000)
NBA Cup West Group A Winner: Sacramento Kings (+260)
To Make the Western Conference Playoffs: Yes (-194), No (+156)
To Make the West Play-In Tournament: Sacramento Kings (+145)
NBA Regular Season MVP: De'Aaron Fox (+20000)
NBA Regular Season MVP: Domantas Sabonis (+25000)
NBA Most Improved Player: Keegan Murray (+6000)
NBA Sixth Man of the Year: Malik Monk (+650)
NBA Clutch Player of the Year: De'Aaron Fox (+2200)
NBA Clutch Player of the Year: DeMar DeRozan (+2500)
NBA Clutch Player of the Year: Malik Monk (+20000)
NBA Finals MVP: De'Aaron Fox (+10000)
NBA Finals MVP: Domantas Sabonis (+12000)
NBA Finals MVP: DeMar DeRozan (+20000)
NBA Cup Tournament MVP: De'Aaron Fox (+4000)
NBA Cup Tournament MVP: Domantas Sabonis (+5000)
NBA Cup Tournament MVP: DeMar DeRozan (+7000)
NBA Cup Tournament MVP: Malik Monk (+44000)
