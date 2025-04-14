Suns Make Massive Coaching Decision After Kings Game
The Sacramento Kings took down the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon for their regular-season finale. The Suns officially finished their 2024-25 season in 11th place in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record, and Sunday's loss to the Kings will now mark the end of an underwhelming era in Phoenix.
Following the conclusion of their season, the Suns have announced the firing of head coach Mike Budenholzer.
Via Phoenix Suns: "OFFICIAL: The Phoenix Suns announced today that the organization has relieved head coach Mike Budenholzer of his duties.
The Suns released the following statement:
Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season. Our fans deserve better. Change is needed."
The Suns hired Budenholzer last offseason, and after just one year of misery, they decided to part ways. The Suns will now be onto their fourth head coach in four years, and will likely try to desperately find some sort of consistency this offseason.
The problem, though, is that this offseason will likely be chaotic for them.
The Suns have been heavily rumored to move on from superstar forward Kevin Durant this offseason, making for a busy offseason as they look for a new head coach and trade away a future Hall of Famer.
The Kings took down the Suns in their regular-season finale, effectively ending a chaotic era in Phoenix. While the Suns were playing without Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal in that game, the Kings pulled out a huge win and officially handed their division rival their last loss in the Budenholzer and Durant era.