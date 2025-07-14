Three Bold Predictions From Kings Summer League
The Sacramento Kings are off to a great start in Summer League, not just with a 2-0 record, but with the most important players in Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Devin Carter all showing positive signs through two games.
Summer League is, in and of itself, a small sample size, and with the level of play being below NBA play, it can lead to a lot of overreactions around the league. With that said... let's overreact to the two Kings Summer League games with three bold predictions for the upcoming season.
1. Maxime Raynaud Will End the Season as a Starter
Raynaud came out scorching hot in his Summer League debut, scoring 11 points on a perfect four-of-four from the field in his first four and a half minutes of action.
He slowed down as the game went on, but finished the game with 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, and followed that up with a 17 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists performance against the Bulls.
In the two games, he's shown his offensive firepower both inside and outside, along with his high IQ and passing ability, and better-than-expected defense. He could be more aggressive on the boards, but it's hard to ask for more from the 42nd pick in the NBA Draft.
Raynaud already has a clear avenue to a rotational spot with the roster as currently constructed. With the trade of Jonas Valanciunas official, the Kings have Raynaud and Drew Eubanks as the backup centers, and Raynaud already looks like he can bring more to the table than Eubanks.
But what makes him so intriguing is his ability to step out and hit the three, and potentially play alongside Domantas Sabonis. I don't think the Kings will start the year with Raynaud in the starting lineup, but he has the chance to cement himself in the starting lineup alongside Sabonis and Keegan Murray in the front court.
The move would not only give the Kings another scoring threat from deep but also push Keegan Murray back to the small forward position. Raynaud becoming even a rotational player would be great for a second-round pick, but after two games of Summer League, let's dream big.
2. Devin Carter Will End the Season on a New Team
Carter came out of the gates with about as poor of a performance as possible against the Orlando Magic, but followed it up with a monster 30-point game against the Bulls. It feels like the two ends of the spectrum for Carter, which sums up his early NBA career.
While he hasn't shown consistency, Carter has shown flashes of how he can impact the game in a multitude of ways and help a team win. The problem just continues to be, where does he fit for the Kings?
Carter is getting some run at the point guard spot in Summer League, but he still doesn't look and feel like the true point guard that Scott Perry loves. Between Carter, Keon Ellis, and Nique Clifford, the Kings have three young guards all fighting for similar positions, and it feels like Carter is the odd man out.
I expect Carter to be better in his second season, and while he may not crack the Kings rotation to become a mainstay, he still has the potential as a young player and big moments like we saw against the Bulls for another team to take a chance on him.
3. Nique Clifford Will Be a Rookie of the Year Finalist
While Raynaud got the headlines for his early game one scoring, and Carter led the team in the second game, Clifford has been extremely steady in both games, showing how he can impact the game all over the court.
He finished the game against the Magic with 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and a block, and followed that up with 19 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal against the Bulls. And it's not just his counting stats that show Clifford is ready for an NBA role, but how confident and poised he looks in the games.
Unlike Carter, Clifford has a clear path to a rotational spot. Thanks to his 6-foot-6 frame and 6-foot-8 wingspan, Clifford can play up to the small forward spot, a position that the Kings lack depth behind DeMar DeRozan with the roster as currently constructed.
And also unlike Carter, he's shown flashes of being able to play the point guard position a little more naturally, which gives him a chance to take the backup point guard spot.
Either way, Clifford looks like a shoo-in to make an early impact with the Kings in either role, or a combination of the two. For the Rookie of the Year award, getting playing time is a prerequisite to getting recognition, and Clifford should hopefully get enough playing time to get notice.
While he won't get the heavy usage or highlighted roles like Cooper Flagg, Clifford has the ability to impact the game in so many ways that could catapult him up the rankings and see him finish in the top three among his fellow rookies.