Three Free Agent Options For Kings Following Roster Move
The Sacramento Kings made a move that many saw coming today, waiving Terence Davis and opening up a roster spot. Davis is a talented scorer with a history in Sacramento, but if it's one thing the Kings didn't need more of, it was a shooting guard.
But while the Kings don't have a need for another two-guard, they do still have multiple other needs on the roster. And now that they have an open roster spot, let's take a look at three free agent options that could help out Sacramento for the upcoming season.
1. Russell Westbrook
At the top of the list by far, Russell Westbrook. He's been connected to the Kings all offseason, and the open roster spot makes it even more likely that the former MVP could join Sacramento soon.
Sacramento has the aforementioned shooting guard logjam, but they still only have Dennis Schröder as their only true point guard. If Perry wants to bring in another high-level point guard, Westbrook is by far the best option at this late point of the offseason.
2. Precious Achiuwa
Another weak spot on the Kings' roster is at the backup power forward spot. Young bigs Isaac Jones and Maxime Raynaud may get the nod at the backup four minutes, but that's a lot to put on two young, unproven players.
Achiuwa is still finding his way in the league and is just 25 years old, but has five years in the NBA under his belt already. He averaged 6.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 50.2% shooting from the field and 27.8% from three last season with the New York Knicks.
Those numbers don't jump off the page, but taking a flier on a young player with potential at this point of the offseason isn't a terrible strategy. The biggest knock on Achiuwa is his lack of a consistent three-point shot and the fact that he's slightly undersized for the power forward and center spot, standing at 6-foot-8.
But he has a massive 7-foot-2 wingspan that helps make up for the fact, and would give the Kings another versatile big that could play both the four and five as needed, which is even more important now that Trey Lyles has moved overseas.
3. Thomas Bryant
Similar to Achiuwa, Thomas Bryant could help shore up the front line and backup Domantas Sabonis at the center position. It feels like he's been in the league forever, as he's entering his 9th NBA season, but Bryant is 28 years old and has played some more impactful minutes with the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat than his numbers suggest.
Between the Heat and Pacers last season, he averaged 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds on 50.8% shooting from the field and 32.4% from three. Unlike Achiuwa, his outside shot is more proven, as he's shot 34.6% from deep in his career.
In the long run, giving Raynaud and Jones the minutes off the bench are likely the better path forward, but if the Kings are looking to bring someone in who can contribute this year, Bryant is one of the few bigs left that could make an impact off the bench.