Kings GM Scott Perry Shares Strong Advice, But Is the Team Listening?

After wins against the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, it appears that the Sacramento Kings have finally put together a stretch of competent basketball. Notably, the overall effort has been much better, and that is something that Scott Perry and Doug Christie have been preaching since taking their respective roles with the franchise.

In a recent interview with The Athletic’s Sam Amick, general manager Scott Perry talked about what the Kings are looking for from their roster and how that might impact the rotation.

“Look, the mission for Doug and the coaching staff and the players is that we’ve got to compete every night and we have to develop their identity. So whoever’s going to provide that for us on the court on a consistent basis needs to be playing. If that’s the young guys, then yes. If the veteran guys are providing that on a consistent basis, and pushing us forward, then OK. We’ll look at that too,” Perry told Amick.

We’ve heard this before. Has anything actually changed?

Christie and Perry have been giving a version of that same answer to the media all season, and so far, it has just been smoke.

Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Dennis Schroder, and Russell Westbrook are all averaging close to or over 30 minutes per game, and the starting lineup still includes Westbrook, LaVine, and DeRozan. Leaning on the veterans hasn’t worked out for the Kings at all, who are sitting at 27th in net rating and defensive rating.

After a massive blowout loss to a depleted Memphis Grizzlies team, did the Kings actually make any changes?

Against the Nuggets, Keegan Murray got his first start, but he was always going to be a focal point of the team after signing a $140 million extension. On the surface, it would be hard to see any differences in terms of Christie’s rotation other than Murray’s return. However, there were some things that stood out when looking quarter by quarter.

In both of the last two games, Christie turned to Malik Monk, who hasn’t always been called on late in games. With Monk in, one of DeRozan, LaVine, Westbrook, or Schroder would be sent to the bench. In Denver, DeRozan and Schroder started the 4th on the sideline while Monk played until the 3:40 mark. DeMar would still close the game after Monk helped the Kings get a lead, but Schroder ended up sitting the entire quarter and played just 18 minutes total.

LOOK AT THIS EFFORT BY MALIK MONK.



The type of hustle that wins you basketball games!



WATCH OT: https://t.co/VuQNgArV73 pic.twitter.com/bxwMKGBYhx — NBA (@NBA) November 25, 2025

Back home against the Wolves, DeRozan showed he was willing to put in the effort that Christie and Perry are talking about and earned the chance to stay in the game. LaVine still played 31 minutes, but Monk again closed the game with LaVine entering the game for only two seconds in overtime.

Schroder played just 10 minutes in the second half while also sitting for the entire overtime period. On top of that, Precious Achiuwa has also had his number called over Drew Eubanks with 34 minutes compared to just 13 for Eubanks.

Fans may be rolling their eyes right about now because Keon Ellis still hasn’t seen the floor much, and multiple 30+ year old veterans are still averaging 30 minutes a game over the last two. While I would like to see more of Clifford, Ellis, and Raynaud, I have to commend Christie for being willing to bench players like LaVine, Schroder, and DeRozan as he searches for groups that will play both ends.

Precious Achiuwa with the dagger steal off Julius Randle, Kings top Timberwolves in overtime 🗡️ pic.twitter.com/6kRJzXHKiE — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 25, 2025

That’s cool and all, but will it continue?

Let’s start with one example of why I think Christie may have turned the corner with the rotation. Monk is a fan favorite and always gives his all, but I think many would be surprised to hear that he is the most impactful player on the Kings in terms of on/off differential.

According to Cleaning the Glass, Monk leads the Kings in on/off differential with a +23, which puts him in the 99th percentile. Monk has played 25+ minutes in each of the last two games, but the part that stands out is that he has played more in the 4th quarters of the last two games than LaVine.

The data shows the Kings are also much better when LaVine is on the bench, which is where Christie had him in crunch time last night. Despite his incredible offensive talent, LaVine has a -18.7 on/off differential, which is last on the team among qualified players.

While I don’t expect Christie to overhaul the starting lineup, it seems that he may finally be practicing what he preaches when it comes to his rotation.

Benching LaVine for overtime last night, reducing Schroder's minutes, and playing a mid-season acquisition in Achiuwa more than Eubanks are all signs that things may be changing. Now, if he really wanted to follow the data, he would be playing Ellis and Clifford much more, but there are other factors at play when it comes to benching expensive veterans.

This may not be overly exciting for fans, but it’s a clear departure from how Christie's rotation looked to start the year, and if nothing else, it should make games a lot more fun to watch.

