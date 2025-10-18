Three Things To Watch for in Kings’ Preseason Finale vs. Lakers
The preseason has not been kind to the Sacramento Kings in the slightest, and Friday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers is their last chance to get a win. The Lakers are without LeBron James, but the Kings are missing three starters. Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook, and Malik Monk will all sit on Friday for the Kings.
Westbrook, Monk, and DeRozan should be ready for the opener, but Murray, and possibly Sabonis, will be out for an extended period of time. Friday night's matchup will be a test for Doug Christie as he looks for ways to keep this game competitive without some key players. Let’s get into the three things to watch for in LA.
The Other Guys
With the amount of injuries the Kings are dealing with, multiple players are going to have to step up and fill the void. Isaac Jones, Dylan Cardwell, and Maxime Raynaud should see some big minutes tonight and will need to help temper the loss of Sabonis on the boards.
So far, Raynaud has had some struggles on the glass despite his size, and tonight is a great opportunity for him to show that he can crash the glass as hard as the other bigs and forwards on the roster. Cardwell and Jones are strong on the glass, but both should get an opportunity to show off more of their offense with the shorter rotation.
Keon Ellis and Devin Carter have been somewhat disappointing so far in the preseason. Ellis has looked solid defensively, as has Carter, but neither has been able to get their offense going. Keon has gone 1-5 from deep in three games, while Carter is 1-9.
With DeRozan and Monk in street clothes, both guards should have a good chance to get their offense going and give Christie some confidence that they can space the floor when needed. Carter especially needs to show some consistency with his shot to crack the rotation when the season kicks off.
Rotations
Both Zach Lowe and Steve Nash had some major (fair) questions about the Kings’ rotation this year on The Zach Lowe Show, and I believe fans might have some similar questions. The Kings are filled with talented pieces, but finding five-man combinations that complement each other is going to be a challenge for Christie.
The Kings are short on shooters and defense, probably the two most important skills in the modern NBA. If Christie decides to go big for defense, where will the shooting come from? On the contrary, small lineups might not be sustainable against Luka Doncic and other big guards/wings in the West. Tonight gives Christie a real opportunity to try some different things with so many rotation players out and nothing meaningful on the line.
I would be surprised if Clifford didn’t get the start tonight with how well he has played, but the question of who takes the other two empty spots is a lot harder to answer. The Kings will definitely need some size at the four if Nique slots into DeMar’s starting spot, no matter who takes over at center. Does Isaac Jones get some run with the starters, or will Sacramento try to go very small to kick things off?
Regardless of who starts the game, Christie will need to find a rotation that keeps the three-point battle closer than it has been so far while not letting the Lakers’ size cause problems defensively. Should be easy, right?
Zach LaVine
LaVine has been one of the few bright spots for Sacramento so far. I’ve said it before, but he looks engaged defensively and is only playing in isolation when the Kings desperately need a bucket. His athleticism and shooting have been on full display as well, but tonight will be a chance for him to show that he can be a playmaker as well.
The criticism of LaVine has always come down to his defense and ability to make plays for others. The main thing I will be looking out for is LaVine operating as a secondary playmaker, and primary when Dennis Schröder is on the bench. Zach has shown flashes as a creator with the Bulls, but he often defaults to looking for his own shot instead of making the best play possible. With his scoring gravity, he should be able to create opportunities for the less ball-dominant players on the court.
I’ll also be looking at how LaVine fares with DeRozan and Sabonis out. Zach is definitely option A offensively, but the spacing that he has to work with when Domas and DeMar are out there with him is less than ideal. Having some different, more malleable pieces around him could give him an opportunity to show more of his game as he heads into a critical year for his career.
No one is expecting LaVine to lead the Kings in assists, but he should be capable of putting up more than the 3.8 per game that he did after he arrived in Sac.
The game tips off in LA at 7:30 PM on Friday night, and fans should keep their eyes peeled for the starting lineup announcement right before gametime as the Kings look to get into the win column before the regular season begins.