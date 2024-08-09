Top 10 NBA PG Rankings: Where Does Fox Land Heading Into the 2024-25 Season?
The NBA is full of the world's top talent, but the point guard position seems to always stand out. Headlined by superstars like Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic and Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, the point guard is easily the NBA's most loaded position group.
The Sacramento Kings premier talent is their point guard, De'Aaron Fox. After averaging 26.6 points, 5.6 assists, and a league-high 2.0 steals per game, the game-changing Sacramento guard continues to leap into superstar conversations.
But, how much more would De'Aaron Fox have to do to become the league's top point guard, and who is ahead of him right now?
I asked some of SI's finest NBA writers for their top ten point guards heading into the 2024-25 season, and the consensus ranking shook out as follows:
1. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
3. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
4. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
5. Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
6. De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
7. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
8. Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
9. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
10. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
HM: Jamal Murray (DEN), Jrue Holiday (BOS)
Luka Doncic tops the list, as the 25-year-old five-time All-Star is a generational talent and is due for his first MVP. Despite falling short in his first NBA Finals appearance, Doncic is widely recognized as the top guard in the league.
Following Doncic is a group of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Stephen Curry, as the two could seemingly be interchangeable to round out the top three.
Jalen Brunson was the unanimous fourth-best point guard in the NBA following a career season to secure his first All-Star appearance and All-NBA Second Team.
Five through seven was extremely close, with Tyrese Haliburton slightly beating out former teammate De'Aaron Fox, then Ja Morant following close behind. Fox being sandwiched between Haliburton and Morant is a fair spot, but the Memphis Grizzlies star guard will likely shoot up the rankings after playing just nine games last year.
To round out the top ten were Damian Lillard, Trae Young, and Tyrese Maxey, all of who have a valid case against one another.
For Fox to jump up into the top five he would need to prove himself in the playoffs, and his one career playoff appearance has not done him justice. If Fox can make a Western Conference Finals run, similar to what Haliburton was able to do in last season's playoffs, he would have a better case as one of the league's top guards.
