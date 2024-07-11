Top Performers From Kings' California Classic Summer League
After four days and 12 games of exciting basketball, the California Classic has concluded. On Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings lost a heartbreaker to the Golden State Warriors 91-90 after coming back from down 21 points down at halftime, missing out on the inaugural Mitch Richmond Trophy.
This year’s California Classic was different than years past, not only because it was played in two locations, Golden One Center in Sacramento and Chase Center in San Francisco, but also because the Kings fielded two separate teams.
While some of the standouts will be very familiar to Kings fans, some standouts made a name for themselves and may end up earning NBA contracts.
Keon Ellis
A somewhat surprising member of the Kings team, considering he’s already an established NBA player going into his third season with the Kings, the 6-foot-3 undrafted guard out of Alabama did not disappoint.
Much like his Kings teammate Keegan Murray in last year’s California Classic, Ellis looked like the best player throughout. Given a larger offensive load in the California Classic, Ellis flourished, averaging 20.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists on shooting splits of 52.4/38.9/76.9. Aside from committing a few unnecessary fouls, Ellis shined with the shot-making ability and tenacious on-ball defense.
Mason Jones
Towards the end of last season, Mason Jones became something of a fan favorite due to his fervent support of his teammates while on the Kings bench, despite playing limited minutes.
After undergoing a body transformation in which he has lost 45 pounds since joining the Kings last season on a two-way contract, Jones absolutely stuffed the stat sheet in the California Classic. In three games, the 6-foot-4 guard out of Arkansas averaged 14 points, 7 rebounds and 5.7 assists on excellent shooting splits of 48.0/43.8/84.6.
Adonis Arms
Arms was the surprise standout of the California Classic. In 3 games, the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2 steals while shooting 60% from the field. He absolutely stole the show in Bronny James’ Los Angeles Lakers debut, posting 32 points and 11 rebounds as the Kings beat L.A. 108-94.
The 26-year-old played for the Memphis Hustle of the G League last season and will be a part of the Sacramento Kings roster for the Las Vegas Summer League, hoping his performances earn him an NBA roster spot next season.
Jo Lual-Acuil Jr
At 30 years old, Lual-Acuil Jr was the oldest player on the Kings California Classic roster. That didn’t stop him from showing out, as the big man from Australia averaged 16 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while shooting an absurd 71.4% from the field and 72.7% from the line and providing excellent rim protection.
Lual-Acuil Jr is coming off a season with Al-Ahly Ly in the Basketball Africa League, where he won Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year. At his age, he may feel this is his last opportunity to make an NBA roster, and he certainly helped his chances with his performance at the California Classic.
Sacramento kicks off their Las Vegas Summer League campaign on July 12, sending the following roster:
Adonis Arms G 6-6 205 6/26/98 Texas Tech/USA
Kenan Blackshear G 6-6 215 5/30/01 Nevada/USA
Ahmad Caver G 6-3 175 9/12/96 Old Dominion/USA
Isaiah Crawford F 6-6 220 11/1/01 Louisiana Tech/USA
Antoine Davis G 6-2 175 10/3/98 Detroit Mercy/USA
Boogie Ellis G 6-1 190 12/12/00 USC/USA
Keon Ellis G 6-5 175 1/8/00 Alabama/USA
Dane Goodwin G 6-5 214 12/28/99 Notre Dame/USA
Colby Jones G 6-6 205 5/28/02 Xavier/USA
Isaac Jones F 6-9 245 4/11/00 Washington State/USA
Mason Jones G 6-4 190 7/21/98 Arkansas/USA
Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. C 7-0 210 4/26/94 Baylor/USA
Xavier Sneed F 6-5 215 12/21/97 Kansas State/USA
Drew Timme C 6-10 235 9/9/00 Gonzaga/USA
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!