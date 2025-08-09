Unexpected Team Could Be Interested in Josh Giddey: Report
The Chicago Bulls have been put in an odd situation with restricted free agent Josh Giddey, who remains unsigned as we approach mid-August. The two sides cannot agree on a price point for his next contract, but the expectation has remained that Giddey will ultimately re-sign with the Bulls.
However, a recent report suggests that the Bulls could be open to parting ways with Giddey, and a few teams have shown interest in the 22-year-old guard.
Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer recently reported that Giddey is drawing interest from other teams, and while he only mentioned the Golden State Warriors, there could be more suitors.
"I can report that there have been multiple teams who have reached out to Josh Giddey's representation about having interest in Josh Giddey," Fischer said. "Golden State is one of them. Golden State would be interested in, depending on how the machinations could go, some type of Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade, to my understanding."
Who else could be interested in Giddey?
Fischer was only able to mention the Warriors as a team interested in Giddey, but he said "multiple teams" have reached out to his representation. Giddey is a young guard who had a promising end to his debut season in Chicago, so it would be a surprise if he were not highly coveted. However, since there have been minimal talks of a potential sign-and-trade, this does come as a surprise.
There are a handful of teams who could use a player like Giddey, but a prominent team that has certainly come to mind for many is the Sacramento Kings. The Kings went into the 2025 offseason with a desperate need for a point guard, and while they acquired veteran Dennis Schroder, they could be focused on getting a younger player like Giddey to have for their long-term future.
Sactown Sports' Allen Stiles recently talked about the possibility of the Kings being one of the teams targeting Giddey, and while he cannot confirm the theory yet, there is reason to believe that they are involved.
"Were the Kings one of those teams [interested in Giddey]?" Stiles said. "So, I sent some texts out. I'm in the process of trying to get that confirmation within either organization, but when it comes to the Malik Monk of it all, from what I've heard... they would not be surprised if the Kings were one of those teams."
Of course, after adding Schroder, the addition of Giddey seems more unlikely, but it should not stop them from trying.
"Obviously Josh Giddey is a guard, and they do have Dennis Schroder on this three-year deal, but everything that the Kings have done to this point of the offseason have told us that they are open to everything. They are open to literally everything."
On the surface of this idea, many fans would be opposed simply because of the idea that the Kings are just rebuilding the Bulls, creating a trio of Giddey, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan. Still, Giddey is a promising player who fills a need for the Kings, and the idea of acquiring him is certainly interesting.