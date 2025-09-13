What Is the Sacramento Kings' Biggest Roster Need?
The Sacramento Kings have had a semi-productive 2025 NBA offseason, addressing a gaping hole in their lineup by bringing in Dennis Schroder as their new starting point guard. However, many are still skeptical of that move, and the Kings have not made much noise outside of that addition.
The Kings are going into the 2025-26 season with a projected starting lineup of Schroder, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis. The Kings have more talent in their backup guard department, as well, with guys like Malik Monk, Keon Ellis, Devin Carter, and Nique Clifford, but the rest of their bench is concerning.
Kings' biggest roster need
The Kings have a surprisingly talented core, and even though they are not projected to win many games, they should have the potential to prove people wrong and make some noise.
The Kings have an All-Star big man in Sabonis, and finally brought in a viable backup to him at last season's trade deadline. After acquiring Jonas Valanciunas, the Kings had a great one-two punch going with the pair of Lithuanian centers. However, the Kings traded Valanciunas away this summer to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Dario Saric.
Valanciunas is a much more reliable player than Saric and fills a more dire need on their roster. Now, the Kings could be scrambling to find reliable backup center minutes between free agent signing Drew Eubanks and second-round rookie Maxime Raynaud.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton recently revealed the "biggest roster holes" for every NBA team, and had the same thought about the Kings. Pelton wrote that Sacramento's biggest weakness is their "frontcourt reserves."
"After trading Jonas Valanciunas for salary purposes, the Kings are left with a lot of questions behind starters Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis," Pelton wrote. "Journeyman Drew Eubanks and second-round pick Maxime Raynaud will battle to back up Sabonis at center. Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan is probably Sacramento's de facto backup 4, clearing minutes for the team's deep wing rotation."
Of course, Pelton does fail to mention Saric, who will undoubtedly be in the mix for minutes as the backup power forward and center, as well as second-year big man Isaac Jones. Still, the Kings will likely heavily lean on the development of Jones, and if the 25-year-old forward does not pan out, they could be in serious trouble.
After waiving Terence Davis before his 2025-26 salary became guaranteed, the Kings could use their new open roster spot to add some more frontcourt depth.